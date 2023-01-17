Sherrard collects skin-tight win against Morrison 42-35

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Sherrard wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 42-35 over Morrison in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 17.
In recent action on January 6, Sherrard faced off against Erie-Prophetstown and Morrison took on Erie-Prophetstown on January 10 at Erie-Prophetstown Coop. For results, click here.
