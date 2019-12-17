Sherrard closes out Alleman despite Rouse's big effort

SHERRARD — Paul Rouse tried his best to will Alleman to a road win, but Sherrard’s 28-point fourth quarter was too much to overcome as the home team finished strong in a 65-56 comeback win.
The Pioneers (1-9) led 40-37 after three quarters Sherrard logo and Franck mug attached, but Sherrard (6-4) scored the first six points in the fourth to regain control. It did not trail again.
Sherrard coach Brian Hutton credited defense down the stretch and highlighted Bryce Davis, who was tasked with slowing down fellow senior Rouse, who scored 10 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter. Rouse was limited to scoring his last four points at the line in a 7-for-18 shooting night from the floor.
“We went to a little bit of a zone, and I think that disrupted their penetration for a while,” Hutton said. “And down the stretch, we hit a lot of our free throws.”
Sherrard’s trio of Brady Hartman (18 points), Will Franck (16) and Eli Hofmann (15) led the team in scoring, with Kyle Yeater (nine points) adding six in the fourth.
Hofmann was 6 of 7 from the line and scored 12 points in the fourth quarter. Franck, Sherrard’s 6-foot-5 center, caused problems early with 10 points in the first quarter as the Tigers opened an 11-2 lead.
Franck credited his team’s energy and fight for pulling out the win in the fourth quarter.
“They kept trying to double off me, and we kept finding our shooters on the back side,” Franck said. “We came out strong. Eli, Brady and I have a lot of good chemistry and we played off of that and got some easy looks.”
Alleman coach Kyle Murray praised his team’s resolve in battling back from the early deficit to trail 15-8 after one quarter and take a late lead, but Sherrard hit the tough shots late, which Alleman could not match.
“We did a poor job understanding time and score,” Murray said. “When we ran our offense, we got layups. But we took a lot of quick 3s early that gave them run-outs and easy opportunities.”
Neither team did much from distance, with Alleman shooting 1 of 13 and Sherrard 2 of 9 from 3-point range. Sherrard made 16 of its 20 free throws and Alleman was 9 for 15.
Alleman starter Ryan Rockery-Jackson exited the game with an ankle injury, which he had wrapped and iced, and did not return.
Alec Ponder added 10 points and Caleb Sharer eight for Alleman.
Despite Alleman’s loss, Rouse’s performance was highlighted by both coaches.
“This was his best performance that I’ve seen,” Murray said. “Not only did he score, but he rebounded (seven), he played aggressively, he played strong, and made a lot of great decisions for us. It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to pull it off with such a great individual effort.”
“We take a lot of pride in our defense, and we could not keep him out of the lane,” Hutton said.