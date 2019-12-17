Sherrard closes out Alleman despite Rouse's big effort

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“They kept trying to double off me, and we kept finding our shooters on the back side,” Franck said. “We came out strong. Eli, Brady and I have a lot of good chemistry and we played off of that and got some easy looks.”

Alleman coach Kyle Murray praised his team’s resolve in battling back from the early deficit to trail 15-8 after one quarter and take a late lead, but Sherrard hit the tough shots late, which Alleman could not match.

“We did a poor job understanding time and score,” Murray said. “When we ran our offense, we got layups. But we took a lot of quick 3s early that gave them run-outs and easy opportunities.”

Neither team did much from distance, with Alleman shooting 1 of 13 and Sherrard 2 of 9 from 3-point range. Sherrard made 16 of its 20 free throws and Alleman was 9 for 15.

Alleman starter Ryan Rockery-Jackson exited the game with an ankle injury, which he had wrapped and iced, and did not return.

Alec Ponder added 10 points and Caleb Sharer eight for Alleman.

Despite Alleman’s loss, Rouse’s performance was highlighted by both coaches.