SHERRARD — With four players returning who cracked the starting rotation last season, Sherrard boys' basketball coach Brian Hutton feels confident in the leadership he has on the court.
"A few of our seniors from last year with significant varsity experience are more vocal so far this year," Hutton said. "Bryce Davis has been our point guard for the past few years, and he's been great at practice. Tanner Humphrey really understands basketball and is able to lead by example. Kyle Yeater has been more vocal so far this season as well."
Hutton appreciates his seniors becoming more outspoken as leaders, but enjoys that they also lead with their actions.
"Telling your teammates what to do without backing it up isn't going to work," Hutton said. "You have to work hard and be a good example for them to follow, and that's what our seniors have been doing."
Sherrard finished last season with a 9-19 record, but new defensive focus might light a spark under a team with a lot of returning members.
"I want the team to be offended when people score on us," Hutton said. "We're going to make the other team work hard to even get a shot off and get rid of the attitude that any game is out of reach."
Continuing to fight through adversity is one thing Hutton wants to see the Tigers achieve.
You have free articles remaining.
"We haven't had a lot of success in recent years, but that's no excuse for not competing hard in every game," Hutton said. "The team shouldn't be willing to lose in any game or possession, and hopefully that pays off down the stretch."
With only five of 13 varsity members over six feet tall, the team will have to get creative on defense to prevent bigger teams from scoring.
"For the most part, we'll run man defense," Hutton said. "When we play those bigger teams, we'll have to mix up our approach on defense."
Hutton employs a balanced offensive strategy and hopes to find a flow that works well.
"We run a blended offense of transition and half court," Hutton said. "We want to apply 84 feet of pressure and get the ball down the court as fast as we can, but we'll pull up if needed and have a patient half-court offense."
Sherrard won't be a team to launch 3-pointers all night either.
"It's high school basketball. There isn't the next Steph Curry on this team," Hutton said. "We'll shoot 3s when they are open, but look to score on back cuts as well."