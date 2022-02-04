Shaken, not stirred, Rock Island cracks Rock Island Alleman 103-22

Rock Island left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Rock Island Alleman 103-22 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 4.
In recent action on January 25, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Quincy and Rock Island took on Moline on January 28 at Rock Island High School. Click here for a recap
The Rocks opened a monstrous 67-10 gap over the Pioneers at the intermission.
