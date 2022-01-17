Shaken, not stirred, Rock Island cracks Aurora Waubonsie Valley 75-47

Rock Island offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Aurora Waubonsie Valley with an all-around effort during this 75-47 victory at Aurora Waubonsie Valley High on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave the Rocks a 23-20 lead over the Warriors.
The Rocks opened a small 34-25 gap over the Warriors at halftime.
The Rocks stomped on over the Warriors 48-32 heading to the fourth quarter.
