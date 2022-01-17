 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shaken, not stirred, Rock Island cracks Aurora Waubonsie Valley 75-47
Rock Island offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Aurora Waubonsie Valley with an all-around effort during this 75-47 victory at Aurora Waubonsie Valley High on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on January 11 , Rock Island squared up on Galesburg in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The first quarter gave the Rocks a 23-20 lead over the Warriors.

The Rocks opened a small 34-25 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

The Rocks stomped on over the Warriors 48-32 heading to the fourth quarter.

