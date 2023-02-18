Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Port Byron Riverdale did exactly that with an 85-59 win against Savanna West Carroll in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 18.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Momence. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.