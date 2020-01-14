Samuels, Annawan boys hold off Ridgewood

But despite the efforts of Brooks and junior guard Ganon Greenman, who tallied 30 points on 11-of-16 shooting, Ridgewood was unable to complete its rally down the stretch.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Our kids played hard, and we fought back to within three," said Ridgewood coach Bryan Brooks. "That's one thing about us — we never give up. We know we can battle with anybody; our kids are disappointed that we didn't come out of here with a win. We wanted to come in here and win."

The high-octane Annawan offense, which featured four double-figure scores led by star senior guard Julian Samuels (30 points, seven rebounds, three steals), challenged the Spartans all night.

"We tried to throw a little different look at them in the second half with the triangle-and-two, but it didn't work out," said Brooks. "We thought going back to man would energize us."

From the Braves' standpoint, Tuesday's full house coupled with their LTC opener provided the energy that enabled them to go up by as much as 11 in the first half before taking a 45-36 lead into halftime.

"It's always a fun game against Ridgewood," said Samuels. "There was a lot of energy in the gym, and both teams fed off of it. It was a great atmosphere to play in and a great start to the LTC season."