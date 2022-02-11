Ruh-Roh, Taylor Ridge Rockridge shuts down Morrison 60-26

Taylor Ridge Rockridge handled Morrison 60-26 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Rockets registered a 37-12 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.
In recent action on January 28, Morrison faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Sherrard on January 28 at Sherrard High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
