ROCK ISLAND — Paul Rouse played in 18 games last season for the Alleman Pioneers boys' basketball team and took a grand total of 17 shot attempts.
Although that might not sound like a guy you would be building your team around, it is more than statistics that makes Rouse a key part of the 2019-20 Pioneers.
"Paul has matured significantly in the last year," Alleman coach Kyle Murray said. "He has grown as a player and as a person. He is just one of those really good people who you want to be around."
Rouse puts all the credit on Murray and his coaching staff.
"I have gotten to this point because the coaches have developed me into a player and a leader," Rouse said. "I am ready to step up and lead this team."
Rouse and guard Elijah Campos will be counted on to handle the ball this season, and Murray feels good about what both can do.
"Paul is very smart on and off the court," Murray said. "He is able to get his teammates in the right positions on the court. If you want to set anything up, it starts with the guards, and we really like Paul and Elijah. They are an extension of us."
Rouse had some help learning what being a leader is all about.
You have free articles remaining.
"My cousin, Andrew Barrett, was a great leader to watch," he said. "Then, playing with Sam (Mattecheck) and Chase (VanDerGinst) really helped a lot. It is all about being the hardest worker on the team and building up the others along the way."
Murray likes this current Pioneers group and thinks it will mesh into a solid team.
"This is a group of guys who really like to be together," he said. "I see guys who like to hang out and talk and laugh. We have got some family guys, and the way they are it comes off the right way. They are not selfish and they pick each other up."
Rouse loves this team and knows that will make his job easier.
"We have great guys who mix well," Rouse said. "They trust each other, and the guys who like to have fun know when is the time and when it's time to be serious.
"We understand it won't always be easy for us, especially in the Western Big 6, but we also know we can't let one game tear us down. We will go play-by-play and game-by-game and know we will get better every game, and when it comes to tournament time when we get to play teams more our size, we will be ready."
Part of getting ready is finding a way to rebound the ball. The Pioneers are a very small squad, with Rouse, at 6-foot-1, being one of the taller players on the team.
"Rebounding is more about desire and hard work," Rouse said. "We will work as a team to block people out and go get rebounds."