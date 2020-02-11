Rocky runs by Alleman as McDuffy leads off bench

Midway through the second quarter, Alleman, still seeking its first Western Big 6 Conference win of the season, led the Rock Island boys basketball team by three points.

However, the Rocks clamped down from that point forward, following that deficit with a 16-2 run to end the half en route to an 84-53 win at Don Morris Gym on Tuesday night.

Four players scored in double figures for the Rocks (17-7, 7-4 Big 6), led by 16 each from seniors Taurean Holtam and Andrew McDuffy. Alleman (3-24, 0-12 Big 6) made things interesting early on, but ultimately could not keep up offensively with the Rocks.

McDuffy was efficient off the bench, shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 3 of 3 from deep after coming in for Solomon Gustafson, who picked up two early fouls.

“Alleman came out, and they hit us in the mouth,” McDuffy said. “So we had to respond to that.”

Jordan Rice (14 points) and Amarion Nimmers (14) hit back-to-back triples to give Rocky a 28-25 lead and force an Alleman timeout.

The Rocky defense and size advantage inside fed the run toward a 38-27 halftime lead.

“And the group that started the second half did the same thing,” said Rock Island coach Thom Sigel.