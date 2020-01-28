Rocky offense unleashes in 35-point win over Sterling

The Rock Island boys let off some steam in a 90-55 win over visiting Sterling.
Following a trio of tough losses away from home — two in conference — Rock Island (15-6, 5-3 Western Big 6 Conference) put together a dominant performance offensively after trailing the Golden Warriors (13-9, 2-5 Big 6) 22-20 after one quarter.
Rocky sophomore Amarion Nimmers led the Rocks with a game-high 27 points.
“We told each other, we’ve got to play for each other and stop being so selfish,” Nimmers said of the message among teammates following the losing streak, “and move the ball together and play hard defense.”
Junior point guard Jordan Rice helped key the Rocky offense early, finding his perimeter shooters wide open on numerous occasions. Rice finished with seven assists and scored 11 of his 14 points in a 27-7 run in the second quarter.
“We’ve been through a lot of tough losses, losses that we should have won recently, and it hurt us,” said Rice, whose team lost in OT at Quincy, along with losses to Iowa City West and at Galesburg in the last eight days. “We got back on it hard, and that’s why we won today. A lot of people on the team started playing as a unit and kicking each other the ball when they have open shots, rather than just forcing stuff up.”
Senior Rock Solomon Gustafson scored 10 of his 12 points in a 27-15 run in the third quarter, grabbing seven rebounds in the win. Andrew McDuffy (3-4 3s) had six of his 11 points in a fourth quarter which had a running clock. Taurean Holtam added eight points and nine boards and Malachi Key (eight boards) scored six, including a ferocious alley-oop dunk on a McDuffy lob.
Rocky coach Thom Sigel said his team’s success simply comes down to ball movement. A clear size advantage inside didn't hurt either on Tuesday night.
“Get good spacing and move the ball,” Sigel said. “Early on, Sterling did a good job of taking some things away and the ball was getting stuck … but when we do that, and we’re sharing it, we’ve got some guys that can be dangerous.”
Rice excelled and driving and kicking in the win. Rocky was 10-23 from deep.
“I just love the way he moves the ball,” Nimmers said of Rice. “He helps the team in many ways, not just for himself.”
Sigel said it was good to see Rice find a groove again in the win, along with his team dominating the glass. Rocky had a 31-15 advantage on the glass and Sterling only got to the line five times.
“We didn’t feel comfortable with that lead at half,” Nimmers said. “We got in the locker room and said we’ve got to go up more to prove a point.”
Trevor Vos (13 points) led SHS in scoring with Cooper Willman and Trevon Jordan each scoring 11. SHS was just 6-23 from deep.
Sigel said the recent losses have still been sitting with him lately, so it was a relief to see his team excel.
“Hopefully we can use this,” said Sigel, “and get some positive momentum going.”