Rocky bigs come up big in Big 6 victory over Sterling

STERLING — Size matters, and the Rock Island Rocks made the Sterling Golden Warriors find that out the hard way Friday.
Missed opportunities on grabbing defensive rebounds were a plenty for the Golden Warriors against three Rocks who stand 6-foot-8, 6-6 and 6-4. It proved to be the difference in Rock Island's 78-67 Western Big 6 Conference victory Homer Musgrove Fieldhouse.
Rock Island (4-1, 1-0 Big 6) had 14 offensive rebounds to Sterling’s four, and seven of the Rocks’ boards were put back for 14 points.
Rocks 6-8 senior Solomon Gustafson had three putbacks for six points and combined with fellow post Andrew McDuffy for 29 points. Gustafson had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
“Looking at their size compared to our size, we knew we could definitely have the advantage, and that’s what we really wanted to work toward,” Gustafson said. “Coach (Thom Sigel) isn’t completely satisfied with the rebounds, and we got a lot to work on with boxing out and being tough down there, but I’m still really happy with the way we controlled the boards.”
“We competed as much as we could,” Sterling senior Trevor Vos said. “They are a good team. We just kind of fell apart on the boards in the second half, and that’s something we can’t really do against a big team like that. We got to stay physical down low.”
Consecutive 3s from Colton Sigel, McDuffy and Sigel again gave the Rocks a 17-7 lead with 2:30 to play in the opening quarter, but the Golden Warriors narrowed it to six at the end of the frame.
Isaiah Yarbrough cut the Rocks' lead to two with an NBA 3 from the right wing with 5:29 to play in the second. It was the first of three triples for the Golden Warriors in the second quarter as Vos added two more, one to tie the game at 30 with 4:47 left and another to give his team its largest lead at 35-30 with 2:50 to go.
“Credit to Sterling, they played loose but competed,” Sigel said. “They move the ball and they’ve got a lot of weapons, and they can shoot it. When we broke down, we talked about not executing a lot of the game plan how we wanted defensively early.”
The Rocks came back and closed the half on a 9-0 run and led 39-35 at the half. Plenty of Golden Warrior turnovers, 10 of them, didn’t help them in the opening half. Rock Island’s run extended to 13 to start the third quarter, and Sterling (3-2, 0-1) never regained its lead as they were outscored 21-13 in the third.
Jordan Rice led the Rocks with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter.
Vos led the Golden Warriors with 19 points. Isaiah Yarbrough and Noe Aponte each had 12.
“We played hard, we competed, and that’s exactly what we asked them to do,” Sterling coach Ryan Vasquez said. “There are just some situations that didn’t go our way. There was a stretch there that we wish we could have back, but unfortunately that’s just how the ball rolls.”