Rocky bigs come up big in Big 6 victory over Sterling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Consecutive 3s from Colton Sigel, McDuffy and Sigel again gave the Rocks a 17-7 lead with 2:30 to play in the opening quarter, but the Golden Warriors narrowed it to six at the end of the frame.

Isaiah Yarbrough cut the Rocks' lead to two with an NBA 3 from the right wing with 5:29 to play in the second. It was the first of three triples for the Golden Warriors in the second quarter as Vos added two more, one to tie the game at 30 with 4:47 left and another to give his team its largest lead at 35-30 with 2:50 to go.

“Credit to Sterling, they played loose but competed,” Sigel said. “They move the ball and they’ve got a lot of weapons, and they can shoot it. When we broke down, we talked about not executing a lot of the game plan how we wanted defensively early.”

The Rocks came back and closed the half on a 9-0 run and led 39-35 at the half. Plenty of Golden Warrior turnovers, 10 of them, didn’t help them in the opening half. Rock Island’s run extended to 13 to start the third quarter, and Sterling (3-2, 0-1) never regained its lead as they were outscored 21-13 in the third.

Jordan Rice led the Rocks with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter.