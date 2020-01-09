Rocky big guys playing big

"Taurean could score, but now he is now establishing himself in the paint and that's where he is at his best. The real key is their work on spacing and finding open guys when they are inside. That's a feel and comfort thing and I see it better every game."

Now, as Sigel points out, the next step for the Rocks' inside guys is learning how to handle it when teams begin to defend Gustafson and Holtam with players coming in from all sides.

Holtam believes the addition of offense in the lane just makes the Rocks so much more dangerous on offense.

"It is important to be able to play inside and outside," he said. "You don't see a lot of high school teams who are good with the post game and the perimeter. It is usually one or the other and I like our combination."

Gustafson isn't sure how many times from his freshman year to the start of this year he has heard from Sigel or another RI coach tell him to get aggressive inside and use his size.

These days, he is finally doing just that. And he is doing with authority. Gustafson probably has 20 or more powerful dunks out of his 56 made baskets.