Rocks turn it on in second half to reach State Farm semis

NORMAL — In need of kick start, the Rock Island boys put the press on Normal U High and turned a lackluster first two and a half quarters into a tremendous finish in a 53-39 comeback win in Friday second-round winner's bracket game at the State Farm Classic.

Seemingly playing in quicksand for the first half and to start the third quarter, RI coach Thom Sigel put the press ion the Pioneers and the game turned on a dime.

"With Jordan (Rice) really sore, we didn't want to have to overextend him but it was working, so we just stayed with it," Sigel said.

Sigel also stayed with Rice, Colton Sigel, Eli Reese, Taurean Holtam and Solomon Gustafson on the court for about six or seven minutes as the Rocks got the game tied, took the lead and then ran away.

"We work on the press a lot and we've used it a few times," said Reese, who was a huge pick-me-up off the bench. "When we use it and it works it is a real game-changer for us. It kick-started us and slowed them down. We started getting steals and forcing them to take bad shots and that was turning into some easy baskets for us."

