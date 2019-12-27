Rocks turn it on in second half to reach State Farm semis

NORMAL — In need of kick start, the Rock Island boys put the press on Normal U High and turned a lackluster first two and a half quarters into a tremendous finish in a 53-39 comeback win in Friday second-round winner's bracket game at the State Farm Classic.
Seemingly playing in quicksand for the first half and to start the third quarter, RI coach Thom Sigel put the press ion the Pioneers and the game turned on a dime.
"With Jordan (Rice) really sore, we didn't want to have to overextend him but it was working, so we just stayed with it," Sigel said.
Sigel also stayed with Rice, Colton Sigel, Eli Reese, Taurean Holtam and Solomon Gustafson on the court for about six or seven minutes as the Rocks got the game tied, took the lead and then ran away.
"We work on the press a lot and we've used it a few times," said Reese, who was a huge pick-me-up off the bench. "When we use it and it works it is a real game-changer for us. It kick-started us and slowed them down. We started getting steals and forcing them to take bad shots and that was turning into some easy baskets for us."
The biggest shot may have come from Reese. After the Rocks tied the game at 32 they had several empty possessions with a chance to take the lead late in the third. Finally, in the final seconds of the third, Rice drove into the lane and fired a laser to Reese in the corner where he buried a 3-pointer to give the Rocks a 35-32 lead.
"That was really big and we were able to feed off that," Reese said. "We got a couple baskets early in the third and then we were able to use Jordan, Colton and I to open the floor and take some time off the clock."
The game was broken open by Gustafson who scored on four straight possessions with power moves. He finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Sigel also had 13, including three 3s, and Holtam had 13 points and six rebounds.
"Eli stepped up for us in this game, and I expect you'll be seeing a lot of guys stepping up at different times this season," Sigel said. "Solly went hard to the basket but the real key was the way we moved the ball and found the openings in their defense."
Annawan splits: Julian Samuels fired in 25 points but it wasn't enough to stave off Downs Tri-Valley's big second half. Annawan fell 55-50 despite three 3-pointers from Samuels and Isaac Shaw's two triples and 11 points.
Samuels came back with a 30-point night in a 62-54 win over Bishop McNamara to put Annawan (9-5) back on the winning track. Samuels hit 10-15 free throws to help the seal the win.
"We bounced back well in that second game," Annawan coach Alex Coejans. "It was a great effort on both sides of the floor. This was a good team win for us."