Rocks run past Rockford Auburn

Late season non-conference games can be easy to overlook, but that was not the case for the Rock Island Rocks on Saturday night as they put their high-octane offense on display in a home game against the Rockford Auburn.
The Rocks used all of their weapons — speed, quickness, offensive penetration, defensive pressure and timely 3-point shooting — in running past the Knights 74-57. Rock Island improved to 19-7 on the season and the Rocks have won four games in succession by fine-tuning all aspects of their game as the season winds down.
“We had a big win on Friday night in Geneseo, and it was important to keep our focus against a tough opponent in Rockford Auburn (15-12), an opponent we were not familiar with," RI coach Thom Sigel said. "I was impressed by our intensity and quickness, and the adjustments we were able to make in the second half.
“Jordan Rice and Amarion Nimmers did a good job of handling the physical defensive pressure that Rockford Auburn brought to the floor in the first half, and we did a much better job as the game progressed in getting open looks and controlling the boards."
Rocky led by scores of 15-11 after the first period of play, and 32-25 at halftime. Nimmers contributed 14 points in the first half, and Rice added 12 points to dominate the scoring. Rockford Auburn’s star point guard, senior Le’troy Hunter, handicapped the Knights early in the game by committing four fouls in the 1st quarter.
With Rock Island leading by 15 midway through the third quarter, the game appeared to be over, that is until Rockford Auburn embarked on an 8-0 run to end the period.
“We went through a tough stretch at the end of the third when Rockford Auburn knocked down some long 3s and we turned the ball over," Sigel said. "We had to challenge our guys to get back to the plan and assert control."
Rock Island did just that, hitting their stride offensively on a 15-3 run with 10 points from junior Colton Sigel, including back-to-back 3-point daggers. The Rocks were also aided by two ill-timed technical fouls called on the Rockford Auburn coaching staff.
Nimmers paced the Rocks with 24 points, Rice added 16, senior Taurean Holton contributed 11 points and five rebounds, and Sigel’s 10 points gave Rock Island four players in double figures.
“Every basketball season has its peaks and valleys," Sigel said. "We went through a stretch of games where two of our starters were injured and we faced several ranked opponents. Now as the season concludes and we are working to play our most consistent basketball, our team is developing an approach, I think, where we are balanced offensively and defensively and getting solid contributions from several players.
“In the pregame, I stressed the importance of looking forward, forgetting the past and concentrating on the positive things we’ve accomplished in the last couple of weeks."