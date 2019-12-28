Rocks return to State Farm title game

BLOOMINGTON — Some basketball teams try to start inside and then work for outside openings. On Saturday, the Rock Island boys turned that around.
Five first-half 3-pointers by Colton Sigel forced North Lawndale to spread the court and the Rocks' inside guys took over after that in a 79-66 win over the Phoenix in the Large School Boys semifinal at the Shirk Center at Illinois Wesleyan University.
The win sends the Rocks (9-3) into their second straight State Farm Classic big school championship game. Rock Island won last season and will play Wheaton Warrenville South on Monday at 8:45 p.m.
"It was not by design," Rock Island coach Thom Sigel said, "just guys making shots. Colton said he was open and he hit them. Then, others started making them. That definitely changes the type of game it will be."
Colton Sigel scored all of his 15 points on his five triples in the first half, then Taurean Holtam (19 points, 11 rebounds) and Solomon Gustafson (13 points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots) took over.
"That was a great all-around team win," Colton Sigel said. "It helps when the shots go down because that forced them to come out on me and that opens passing lanes. We did a great job of moving the ball and finding each other. The bigs really stepped up all night."
The Rocks built a 39-28 lead at halftime, but the athletic Phoenix needed just over two minutes to cut the lead to three in the third quarter. Coach Sigel called timeout and the Rocks quickly rebuilt the lead to double-digits on two Eli Reese 3s, Jordan Rice (18 points and six assists) hit a pair of long 3s and Gustafson scored on a dunk.
"We had some adversity (Friday) night and some again in this one and I am very proud of how we have handled that and played through it," coach Sigel said. "It was nice to see all 12 guys get us ready for the game and play it so well.
"Normally, I don't like having the Sunday off day in the middle of the tournament but after playing those guys I think they need a day off."
The Rocks were pushed a little in the fourth quarter, their lead cut to five. However, with four potential point guards this RI team will be tough to catch late in games.
"It's nice that not only the guards can handle the ball, we are comfortable throwing it to our bigs," Colton Sigel said. "I'd say we are comfortable, but never relaxed. We also made free throws."
The Rocks were 21 of 26 at the charity stripe.
While this game was fast-paced from the start, Monday's game will be much different. Wheaton Warrenville South likes to keep the game in the 40s and 50s.
"They do what they do," coach Sigel said. "They are well coached and this will be a very different kind of team."
Annawan finishes strong: The Braves finished the tournament 2-2 with a 53-49 win over Providence St. Mel on Saturday. Julian Samuels led Annawan with 27 and Reece Gripp added 16.