Rocks repeat at State Farm

BLOOMINGTON — It is all about patience when you play the Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball team. The Rock Island Rocks had it and put the Tigers away 61-43 in the Large School Boys championship game at the State Farm Classic on Monday.
The win is the Rocks' second title victory at the Shirk Center in as many years.
The Rocks were playing in the title game for the fourth time in the last eight years and grabbed their eighth trophy in the last 14 years.
WWS is a team that wants to play the game at a snail's pace, looking for backdoor cuts and open 3-point shots.
Leading 28-24 after halftime, the Rocks (10-3) finally found that opening they were looking for, scoring on their first six possessions of the second half to build a double-digit lead that the Tigers (9-6) never recovered from.
"They are so hard to play against," RI coach Thom Sigel said. "You have to be patient on offense and defense. They run so many cuts and use screens looking for the backdoor or the open 3, you just have to be ready for it.
"We worked on it all day and did a really good job. I also liked the way we moved the ball and used our size advantage inside."
That size advantage saw big men Taurean Holtam (12 points and 3 rebounds) and Solomon Gustafson (10 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists) dominate the paint. Malachi Key added six points and four rebounds.
Holtam was the Rocks representative on the all-tournament team as well.
"Taurean understands the weapons he has around him, so he finds openings and gets to the basket and also knows he can pitch it back out to the guards," Sigel said.
Added Holtam, "We have some great shooters to kick it out to and we all pass the ball well. I've really had some good games here and I liked the way we stayed patient against them."
Amarion Nimmer also had 12 points and Colton Sigel added 10. Jordan Rice had six assists but left with an ankle injury midway through the fourth quarter.
The first half felt like a rout for the Rocks but for some turnovers that gave WWS layups and the Tigers making four 3s to keep it close.
Rock Island dominated in the paint with Holtam scoring eight points and Gustafson and Key with six each. Those three also combined for seven rebounds while WWS had just four rebounds for the entire half.
The highlight of the half came in the second quarter when Jordan Rice made a pretty feed to Key took one dribble and hammered home a dunk while he was being fouled.