Rocks race by Zion Benton in Eastbay Shootout

MOLINE — It started like it was a horse race and stayed that way in Friday's fourth game of the Eastbay Shootout as Rock Island outlasted Zion Benton 88-76 at Wharton Field House.
It came down to the Zee-Bees finally getting cold from the perimeter and the Rocks continuing to dominate in the paint to break open a tight game in late stages of the third quarter and start of the fourth.
"It is fun to play that up-and-down game, but at the same time we had to understand we had to settle down and get into our offense," RI senior Taurean Holtam said. "When we set up our offense and run it right we are really hard to defend."
Making the win for the Rocks (11-3) more impressive was doing it without their two most veteran guards. Jordan Rice was out with an ankle injury, suffered late in the title game of the State Farm Classic on Monday. Junior Colton Sigel came down wrong on his ankle on a drive very early in the first quarter.
"That was the real key," RI coach Thom Sigel said. "We start without Jordan and then lose Colton, I liked the way we responded. We had a lot of guys who stepped up and did things they don't normally do. Eli (Reese) played really poised against their pressure, Andrew (McDuffy) handled the ball. Everyone did something they don't normally do."
What they did the best was share the basketball. The Rocks had 23 assists on their 31 baskets. Seven players had at least two assists and big men Holtam and Solomon Gustafson led the way with four each, usually passing to one another.
"We found the open man and made the extra pass," coach Sigel said. "There were some situations when we went post to post and others where we went outside to the posts."
Added Holtam, "I have learned over the years that if you make another pass it might make an easier shot for someone else or it might get me more open for another pass right back to me. We also have confidence our shooters will find an open spot and hit the shots.
"Even when we didn't have Jordan and Colton I was never worried. It felt the same because we practice with these guys and we know they can play."
Zion Benton (7-7) made 18 of its 25 shots in the first half and started fast in the second half. However, the Zee-Bees hit just 13 of 34 shots in the second half.
"We played better defense," Sigel said. "We were giving up way too many layups and breakdowns."
The Rocks, who play against Kaneland tonight in the Sauk Valley Bank Shootout in Rock Falls, had five players in double figures. Holtam, who was 9 of 10 from the field, led the way with 23 points and nine rebounds; Gustafson (8 for 11 shooting) had 18 points, five rebounds and four blocks; Amarion Nimmers tallied 11 and both Reese and McDuffy added 10.