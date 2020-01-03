Rocks race by Zion Benton in Eastbay Shootout

MOLINE — It started like it was a horse race and stayed that way in Friday's fourth game of the Eastbay Shootout as Rock Island outlasted Zion Benton 88-76 at Wharton Field House.

It came down to the Zee-Bees finally getting cold from the perimeter and the Rocks continuing to dominate in the paint to break open a tight game in late stages of the third quarter and start of the fourth.

"It is fun to play that up-and-down game, but at the same time we had to understand we had to settle down and get into our offense," RI senior Taurean Holtam said. "When we set up our offense and run it right we are really hard to defend."

Making the win for the Rocks (11-3) more impressive was doing it without their two most veteran guards. Jordan Rice was out with an ankle injury, suffered late in the title game of the State Farm Classic on Monday. Junior Colton Sigel came down wrong on his ankle on a drive very early in the first quarter.

"That was the real key," RI coach Thom Sigel said. "We start without Jordan and then lose Colton, I liked the way we responded. We had a lot of guys who stepped up and did things they don't normally do. Eli (Reese) played really poised against their pressure, Andrew (McDuffy) handled the ball. Everyone did something they don't normally do."

