Rockridge strikes gold at Macomb

This past weekend was a golden one for the Rockridge boys' basketball team.
Late Saturday night at the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament, Rockridge (10-3) got a 22-point, six-rebound performance from sophomore guard Nate Henry as it beat Farmington 47-42 for its fourth tourney title in seven seasons.
Henry finished with 89 points and 27 rebounds in four tournament victories and was named Most Valuable Player as Rockridge extended its winning streak to eight consecutive games.
The Rockets grabbed a 13-7 lead after one, but the Farmers (11-4), who had won seven in a row prior to Saturday, battled back to within 24-21 by halftime.
However, Rockridge kept Farmington at bay throughout the second half. Offensively, junior guard Jenson Whiteman seconded Henry with 15 points, the bulk of which came on four 3-pointers.
Macomb newcomer Wethersfield (9-4) won the consolation title with a 61-40 win over Brown County behind junior Coltin Quagliano's game-high 32 points.
Ridgewood takes Princeville consolation title: Bouncing back from an opening 34-33 loss to DePue at the Princeville Holiday Tournament, Ridgewood (8-5) finished with consecutive wins to take the consolation championship.
In Saturday's finale, the Spartans beat Henry-Senachwine 54-48 in Saturday's championship game behind a 25-point performance from junior standout Ganon Greenman. He also tallied 33 points in a 55-43 win over North Fulton.
Against Henry-Senachwine, Lucas Kessinger chipped in with 11 points for the Spartans, including hitting four of six free throws in the fourth quarter to nail down the win after Ridgewood outscored Henry 16-8 in the third to go up 38-37.
Down four after one, Ridgewood trailed 29-22 halftime deficit as the Mallards' Jake Miller scored 17 of his team-best 26 points in the first half.