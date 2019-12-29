Rockridge strikes gold at Macomb

This past weekend was a golden one for the Rockridge boys' basketball team.

Late Saturday night at the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament, Rockridge (10-3) got a 22-point, six-rebound performance from sophomore guard Nate Henry as it beat Farmington 47-42 for its fourth tourney title in seven seasons.

Henry finished with 89 points and 27 rebounds in four tournament victories and was named Most Valuable Player as Rockridge extended its winning streak to eight consecutive games.

The Rockets grabbed a 13-7 lead after one, but the Farmers (11-4), who had won seven in a row prior to Saturday, battled back to within 24-21 by halftime.

However, Rockridge kept Farmington at bay throughout the second half. Offensively, junior guard Jenson Whiteman seconded Henry with 15 points, the bulk of which came on four 3-pointers.

Macomb newcomer Wethersfield (9-4) won the consolation title with a 61-40 win over Brown County behind junior Coltin Quagliano's game-high 32 points.

Ridgewood takes Princeville consolation title: Bouncing back from an opening 34-33 loss to DePue at the Princeville Holiday Tournament, Ridgewood (8-5) finished with consecutive wins to take the consolation championship.