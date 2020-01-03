Rockridge lacks toughness as win streak ends against Morton

MOLINE — The Rockridge boys basketball team did not get the effort needed to start 2020 with a win at the 2nd annual Eastbay Shootout at Wharton Field House on Friday.
Morton’s Oliver Steffen scored a game-high 21 points to help the Potters win 55-41 and end Rockridge’s eight-game win streak. Both teams were cold early on, but Morton (9-6) outscored Rockridge 20-10 in the fourth quarter to win the afternoon’s opening game.
Nate Henry led Rockridge (10-4) with 17 points, but was limited to one field goal in the second half and finished 5 for 16 from the field against the physical Morton defenders. Cole Rusk had 13 points (5 of 8 FGs) with five blocks for the Rockets.
“Our effort was not consistent the entire game,” said Rockridge coach Andy Saey. “When our effort’s not there, we’re a very mediocre team, so that’s what you saw.”
Up against a school more than twice its size in a historic gym, a lack of effort was especially disappointing for the Rockets’ coach.
“We got picked apart,” Saey said, “because we weren’t tough.”
Rockridge led 11-6 after one quarter before Morton used a 15-9 run to take the halftime lead. Jenson Whiteman (five points) also left with a lower leg injury in the second quarter, and did not return until later in the fourth. By then, it was too late and Whiteman wasn’t at full strength, finishing 2 of 6 from the field. He’ll get it checked out early today, but Rockridge hosts Galva at 2 p.m., making a quick return a challenge.
“Jenson getting hurt and not playing the minutes we need him to affects things," Saey said. "But really, it was about our mindset and our lack of mindset and our lack of attitude and toughness.”
That showed in the rebounding disparity as Morton had a 26-18 edge, benefiting from a number of second-chance baskets. Morton’s Josiah Getz scored on a buzzer-beating putback off an airballed 3 to end the third quarter and give the Potters a 35-33 lead.
“Besides Cole Rusk, we weren’t ready to go,” Saey said. “They were tougher than us and they made winning plays and we didn’t.”
Bryce Brown (eight rebounds) scored all 10 of his points in the second half for Morton, which made 10 of its 11 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Rockridge had nine turnovers to Morton’s six and shot 14 of 41 from the field (10 of 14 FTs). Morton shot 19 of 51 (13 of 15 FTs).