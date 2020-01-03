Rockridge lacks toughness as win streak ends against Morton

MOLINE — The Rockridge boys basketball team did not get the effort needed to start 2020 with a win at the 2nd annual Eastbay Shootout at Wharton Field House on Friday.

Morton’s Oliver Steffen scored a game-high 21 points to help the Potters win 55-41 and end Rockridge’s eight-game win streak. Both teams were cold early on, but Morton (9-6) outscored Rockridge 20-10 in the fourth quarter to win the afternoon’s opening game.

Nate Henry led Rockridge (10-4) with 17 points, but was limited to one field goal in the second half and finished 5 for 16 from the field against the physical Morton defenders. Cole Rusk had 13 points (5 of 8 FGs) with five blocks for the Rockets.

“Our effort was not consistent the entire game,” said Rockridge coach Andy Saey. “When our effort’s not there, we’re a very mediocre team, so that’s what you saw.”

Up against a school more than twice its size in a historic gym, a lack of effort was especially disappointing for the Rockets’ coach.

“We got picked apart,” Saey said, “because we weren’t tough.”