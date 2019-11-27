EDGINGTON — Rockridge coach Andy Saey has preached playing without an ego to his boys’ basketball team in practice.
His coaching staff, which includes the Rockets’ last two head coaches, immediately sets an example of team over self.
Returning assistant coach Toby Whiteman is joined this season by Jeff Henry, who split time on the staff last year coaching the girls’ squad. Although Saey is the youngest of the three coaches, the trio accounts for nearly the last 20 years of Rockridge coaching history.
That perspective is something all three benefit from.
“We all kind of see the game a little bit differently, and we’re all really competitive, so it’s been fun,” Saey said. “The big takeaway is that we all want to win. It’s not about running my stuff or any one person. It is 'let’s come up with the best idea and pick it apart and see how to attack it.'”
Playing without an ego starts with the coaching staff.
“When the kids see it and see how we’re embracing each other and not really having your typical head coach, all three kind of fill that role,” Saey said. “It takes the ego out of it and gives a good model for the kids on how we want to win and do things the right way and not worry about who gets the credit.”
Saey and his staff work to sell the team on sacrificing individual success for the good of the whole.
Both assistants have sons and returning all-conference starters on the team in junior Jensen Whiteman and sophomore Nate Henry.
Henry was a unanimous first team All-Three Rivers Conference selection and Whiteman was second team. Junior Cole Rusk, who received honorable mention status, also returns. Regardless of the player, the expectations from the coaches are high across the board.
Saey said it has been a luxury with two former head coaches who have his back and bring their own knowledge to the table. There is an added confidence knowing the staff has been in nearly every basketball situation that may arise.
“There are bits and pieces each of us have brought and incorporate defensively,” Saey said. “We may not always agree, but at the end of the day, it’s what we think is our best idea, and that’s what we go with.”
Saey, still seeking his first regional title as Rockridge head coach, said he’s always learning himself in his third year leading the school.
Whiteman coached the team to state twice and both assistants collected regional titles and multiple 20-win seasons. Saey was a Rockridge assistant himself starting in 2015.
Saey believes his team has responded to the ego-free approach and embraced the job at hand.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that make it fun to show up to practice each day,” Saey said. “They’re competitive, they work hard and give themselves and their energy day in and day out.
"That competitiveness and edge gives me a lot of excitement about what we can be this year.”