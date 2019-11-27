ROCK ISLAND — It is that step from junior to senior year that often makes the difference in a high school basketball team.
Rock Island boys' coach Thom Sigel is counting on a big transition for three of his senior big men this season.
Each of the three have different transitions to make. Most of all, he wants each to become a leader.
Taurean Holtam averaged 9.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game as the team's second-leading scorer and leading rebounder last season, but Sigel is looking for much more this season.
"I know I have to be more vocal and show more leadership," Holtam said. "I need to score more and rebound more. I do know teams will defend me harder this year, and that means I have to become a better passer when the defense comes at me."
Malachi Key has been a player with a huge upside who hopes to blossom this season.
"I need to step up and be a leader," Key said. "I want to look out for the younger guys and be an example. I can't do what I did last year and get down on myself. When things are going bad and I come out of the game, I need to stay positive and be better the next chance."
Andrew McDuffy played in 13 games, mostly as a designated long-range shooter. Now, his coach wants him to be an all-around player.
"I want to be a glue guy for this team." McDuffy said. "I want to step up where I am needed. I don't want to just be known as the 3-point guy. I can take the ball to the basket and be strong. I can also still shoot it though."
You have free articles remaining.
Sigel is excited to see how far each of those players come and how they fit in with fellow senior Solomon Gustafson to bring four players 6-foot-4 or taller to the court.
"I want to see them bring toughness and leadership," Sigel said. "They are all versatile players who can be good inside and outside. If we get all of our big guys going, we can be a tough matchup for our opponents.
"Taurean needs to be vocal, a better defender and never lose sight of his strengths. He will hopefully find that maturity in his game that we see in seniors. Andrew can be a situational guy who can play the 3 on the outside or he can go down low. He has a great basketball IQ and is always where he is supposed to be.
"Malachi is a guy we would love to see play with confidence and tap into the potential he has. He needs to stop thinking about things and not play so tentative. He can shoot it, and he is extremely athletic with a big body."
Joining their coach, all three seniors are excited about the Rocks this season. While the inside players are loaded with experience, the perimeter is loaded with sophomores and juniors.
"These young guys are fun to be around," McDuffy said. "They are a unique group in that they are fun to be around yet they understand when it's time to play and they get serious.
Said Key, "This is such a fun group to be around because we get along and I feel like I know everyone the first day of practice and that helps a lot. I'm excited about where I am right now and I'm excited about the entire team."
Holtam said the key will be how the veterans lead the youngsters.
"I've never been a vocal guy but I'm ready to do that," he said. "They big thing is I think we have a lot of young guys who are also leaders and it will be everyone working together once we get settled in."