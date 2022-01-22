Rock Island trips Lincoln in tenacious tussle 56-47

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Rock Island passed in a 56-47 victory at Lincoln's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Rock Island darted in front of Lincoln 12-7 to begin the second quarter.
Rock Island's offense darted to a 56-44 lead over Lincoln at the half.
Rock Island chalked up this decision in spite of Lincoln's spirited final-quarter performance.
Recently on January 17 , Rock Island squared up on Aurora Waubonsie Valley in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.