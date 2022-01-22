 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island trips Lincoln in tenacious tussle 56-47
Rock Island trips Lincoln in tenacious tussle 56-47

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Rock Island passed in a 56-47 victory at Lincoln's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Rock Island darted in front of Lincoln 12-7 to begin the second quarter.

Rock Island's offense darted to a 56-44 lead over Lincoln at the half.

Rock Island chalked up this decision in spite of Lincoln's spirited final-quarter performance.

Recently on January 17 , Rock Island squared up on Aurora Waubonsie Valley in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

