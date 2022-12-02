Rock Island tacks win on Geneseo 99-38

Rock Island scored early and often to roll over Geneseo 99-38 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 2.

Rock Island thundered in front of Geneseo 27-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Rocks registered a 60-18 advantage at half over the Maple Leafs.

Rock Island charged to an 88-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maple Leafs enjoyed a 12-11 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

