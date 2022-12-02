Rock Island tacks win on Geneseo 99-38

Rock Island scored early and often to roll over Geneseo 99-38 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 2.
Rock Island thundered in front of Geneseo 27-8 to begin the second quarter.
The Rocks registered a 60-18 advantage at half over the Maple Leafs.
Rock Island charged to an 88-26 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Maple Leafs enjoyed a 12-11 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.
Last season, Rock Island and Geneseo squared off with February 23, 2022 at Rock Island High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
