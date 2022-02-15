 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island survives taut tilt with Sterling 71-63

Rock Island poked just enough holes in Sterling's defense to garner a taut 71-63 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 8, Rock Island faced off against Galesburg and Sterling took on Moline on February 8 at Moline High School. For more, click here.

The Rocks' offense darted to a 37-33 lead over the Golden Warriors at the half.

The Rocks' control showed as they carried a 56-54 lead into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Rocks added to their advantage with a 15-9 margin in the closing period.

