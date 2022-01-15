 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock Island survives taut tilt with Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 71-68
0 Comments

Rock Island survives taut tilt with Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 71-68

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Rock Island wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 71-68 over Chicago Heights Marian Catholic in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 15.

Recently on January 7 , Rock Island squared up on Quincy in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: No All Pro Bear snubs here

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News