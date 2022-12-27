 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Rock Island stops Machesney Park Harlem in snug affair 56-51

Rock Island surfed the tension to ride to a 56-51 win over Machesney Park Harlem during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Rock Island drew first blood by forging a 11-9 margin over Machesney Park Harlem after the first quarter.

The Huskies came from behind to grab the advantage 29-24 at intermission over the Rocks.

Rock Island broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 41-37 lead over Machesney Park Harlem.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rocks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-14 final quarter, too.

Recently on December 17, Rock Island squared off with Bettendorf in a basketball game. For more, click here.

