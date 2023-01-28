Rock Island sinks Bloomington with solid showing 72-53

Riding a wave of production, Rock Island surfed over Bloomington 72-53 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 28.

Tough to find an edge early, Rock Island and Bloomington fashioned a 17-17 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Rocks registered a 31-25 advantage at half over the Purple Raiders.

Rock Island moved to a 53-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rocks avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-11 stretch over the final quarter.

