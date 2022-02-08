Rock Island sews up Galesburg 59-56

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Rock Island passed in a 59-56 victory at Galesburg's expense in Illinois boys basketball on February 8.

Galesburg showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-12 advantage over Rock Island as the first quarter ended.

Galesburg took a 32-21 lead over Rock Island heading to the intermission locker room.

Galesburg had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Rock Island 44-40.

The Rocks' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 19-12 points differential.

