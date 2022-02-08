Rock Island sews up Galesburg 59-56

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Rock Island passed in a 59-56 victory at Galesburg's expense in Illinois boys basketball on February 8.
In recent action on January 29, Galesburg faced off against East Moline United Township and Rock Island took on Moline on January 28 at Rock Island High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Galesburg showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-12 advantage over Rock Island as the first quarter ended.
Galesburg took a 32-21 lead over Rock Island heading to the intermission locker room.
Galesburg had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Rock Island 44-40.
The Rocks' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 19-12 points differential.
