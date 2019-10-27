ROCK ISLAND — There is something about basketball in Quincy and Rock Island.
No, we are not talking about the old days of Duncan Reid versus Jerry Leggett. We are talking about Quincy University coach Ryan Hellenthal and the Rock Island Rocks.
Just a few months after Hellenthal signed former Rock JaMir Price, he picked up a commit from current Rocky senior Solomon Gustafson.
And, like Price, Gustafson had the almost exact reason why he chose QU.
"I loved the community when I took my visit," Gustafson said. "I loved the people, I loved the players and coach Hellenthal and the staff were great."
Price had those same feelings. That doesn't surprise RI coach Thom Sigel.
"I think being in the Western Big 6, our guys get used to playing in front of fans who get it," Sigel said. "In Quincy, you are around people who understand basketball and love the game. They have the newspaper and TV coverage like it is here. I think it is the right spot for Solly."
Gustafson took one other official visit, to St. Cloud State and also took an unofficial visit to Judson but he just felt like he was part of a family at Quincy.
"Coach Hellenthal recruits you not just for basketball but also to be part of his family," Gustafson said. "He is a very personable person and he wants his players not only to be a better player but also a better person for the future."
Ironically, the day Price signed his letter-of-intent was also the day Gustafson was given his offer. He likes being around a former teammate.
"I didn't know about JaMir until the day they offered me," Gustafson said. "It wasn't something that made me come there, I already felt good about Quincy but is does helped me. I was able to talk to JaMir and learn a lot about the school and the program. He shined a lot of light on Quincy University."
Sigel, who coach Hellenthal as a sophomore at Galesburg High School, said Gustafson had a great summer and that helped him get to where he will be playing NCAA Division II basketball after he graduates.
"The lightbulb came on this summer," Sigel said. "I'm not sure if his better play made him more confident or if his confidence came first and the better play followed. He was a force at both ends of the court."
Gustafson said the QU coaches talked about some things they would like to see him work on. One, Sigel is all for. The second, his Rocky coach isn't so sure about it.
"They want me to work on my 3-point shooting," Gustafson said. "They also said I have a strong post game but they want me to find a go-to move and then find a counter to that."
Sigel joked, "I am all for him working on working on his 3-point game ... as long as he does it on his own. Truly, he has the touch and the ability. I'm just not sure how it will fit in what we are doing."
As he looks ahead to his senior season Gustafson is most excited to have his recruiting over.
"I had a lot of fun with the recruiting, the visits and every part of it," he said, "but I'm glad it is over. I want to make my senior year a big one and I wouldn't have been able to do it with recruiting on my mind.
"Now, I don't have to worry about the phone calls and who is is in the gym watching me. Now, it is about me, my family and my team."