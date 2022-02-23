Rock Island rides to cruise control win over Geneseo 77-37

Rock Island showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Geneseo 77-37 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 23.

The first quarter gave Rock Island a 21-11 lead over Geneseo.

The Rocks' offense stormed to a 41-22 lead over the Maple Leafs at the half.

