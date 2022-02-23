Rock Island rides to cruise control win over Geneseo 77-37

Rock Island showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Geneseo 77-37 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 23.
The first quarter gave Rock Island a 21-11 lead over Geneseo.
The Rocks' offense stormed to a 41-22 lead over the Maple Leafs at the half.
In recent action on February 15, Rock Island faced off against Sterling and Geneseo took on Streator on February 14 at Streator High School. For more, click here.
