 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rock Island rides to cruise control win over Geneseo 77-37

  • 0

Rock Island showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Geneseo 77-37 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 23.

The first quarter gave Rock Island a 21-11 lead over Geneseo.

The Rocks' offense stormed to a 41-22 lead over the Maple Leafs at the half.

In recent action on February 15, Rock Island faced off against Sterling and Geneseo took on Streator on February 14 at Streator High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News