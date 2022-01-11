 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island rides to cruise control win over Galesburg 84-63
Rock Island rides to cruise control win over Galesburg 84-63

Rock Island's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 84-63 win over Galesburg in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Rock Island opened with a 16-15 advantage over Galesburg through the first quarter.

Rock Island's offense darted to a 39-28 lead over Galesburg at the intermission.

The Rocks' command showed as they carried a 62-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 29 , Rock Island squared up on Chicago North Lawndale in a basketball game . For more, click here.

