Rock Island rides to cruise control win over Galesburg 84-63

Rock Island's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 84-63 win over Galesburg in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Rock Island opened with a 16-15 advantage over Galesburg through the first quarter.
Rock Island's offense darted to a 39-28 lead over Galesburg at the intermission.
The Rocks' command showed as they carried a 62-46 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 29 , Rock Island squared up on Chicago North Lawndale in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.