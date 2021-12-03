 Skip to main content
Rock Island pulls python act on Geneseo 89-55
Rock Island pulls python act on Geneseo 89-55

Rock Island's river of points eventually washed away Geneseo in an 89-55 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Rocks opened with a 24-9 advantage over the Maple Leafs through the first quarter.

The Rocks' shooting roared to a 55-22 lead over the Maple Leafs at the intermission.

The Rocks' power showed as they carried a 78-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

