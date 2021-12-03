Rock Island pulls python act on Geneseo 89-55

Rock Island's river of points eventually washed away Geneseo in an 89-55 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Rocks opened with a 24-9 advantage over the Maple Leafs through the first quarter.
The Rocks' shooting roared to a 55-22 lead over the Maple Leafs at the intermission.
The Rocks' power showed as they carried a 78-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
