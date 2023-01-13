 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island needs extra session to bounce Sterling 64-63

The clock was the only thing that could stem the competitive juices, and even then Rock Island needed overtime to topple Sterling 64-63 to earn a victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Rock Island opened with a 14-7 advantage over Sterling through the first quarter.

The Golden Warriors tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 25-24 at the intermission.

Rock Island darted to a 44-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Rocks and the Golden Warriors locked in a 57-57 stalemate.

Rock Island hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Rock Island and Sterling squared off with February 15, 2022 at Rock Island High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Rock Island faced off against Quincy and Sterling took on Geneseo on January 6 at Sterling High School. For a full recap, click here.

