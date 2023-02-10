Rock Island showed no mercy to Galesburg, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 66-37 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Rock Island opened with a 12-9 advantage over Galesburg through the first quarter.

The Rocks opened a tight 30-17 gap over the Silver Streaks at halftime.

Rock Island thundered to a 54-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Silver Streaks rallied with a 15-12 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Rocks prevailed.

The last time Rock Island and Galesburg played in a 59-56 game on February 8, 2022. For results, click here.

