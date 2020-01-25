Rock Island lets another one get away in Quincy Shootout

QUINCY — It felt like the Rock Island Rocks were comfortably in control of Saturday's game against Iowa City West in the Quincy Shootout. Then, the clock was ticking down and the Rocks were on the losing end for the third straight game.
Iowa City West outscored RI 18-1 in the final six minutes of the game and beat the Rocks 54-46 at Blue Devil Gym. The Rocks lost leads of 10, nine, 11 and nine in each quarter.
"We will keep stressing the same things and expect we will get better," RI coach Thom Sigel said after his club dropped to 14-6. "We have to decide what we want to do now. I guess we will find what kind of character this group has."
Sigel had plenty to say off the record, but on the record he is just frustrated with the weekend in which the Rocks had chances to beat Quincy (54-50 in overtime) on Friday and similarly, handed away a win away on Saturday.
The Rocks started Saturday's game in fire, jumping out to a 13-3 lead. That lead went away early in the second quarter before Rock Island rebuilt the lead to nine in the second quarter.
Again, Iowa City West (11-1) rallied to get within one in the third quarter. The Rocks again took over and went up 37-26 midway through the quarter. In less than two minutes it was a 10-3 ICW run after the Rocks missed a layup and two free throws.
"We have to learn to finish layups and make free throws," said Sigel after his team made just three of 10 free throws. "That's a good team and they have guys who know how to win and make plays."
The Rocks carried a 42-36 lead after three quarters and Malachi Key made it 45-36 early in the fourth. That was Rocky's last basket as it turned the ball over five times in the fourth (after just four in the first three quarters) and made just one of four free throws.
On the other end, the Trojans got the ball to 6-foot-9 Even Brauns (21 points and 10 rebounds), made a couple big 3s and killed the Rocks with three inbound passes for undefended layups.
"We're trying to find someone we can lean on to defend," Sigel said. "We were up nine, missed free throws, had guys in the wrong defense, came out of a timeout and ran the wrong set and another time threw the ball away before we could get into the set.
"They got out and pressured us harder and we didn't cut hard or set screens. If you want to win tight games against good teams, you have to make winning plays. We will keep working and at least we know it is only the (end of January)."
Iowa City West got the game tied with three minutes left and after both teams missed shots, Brauns scored in the post. After an uncontested pass out of bounds by the Rocks on their next possession, Brauns put the Trojans up by four on an inbound pass from under the basket with no RI defender in sight.
"I don't know what was happening," a frustrated Sigel said.
Colton Sigel led the Rocks with 11 points, but only got one shot in the fourth quarter. Solomon Gustafson had nine points and five rebounds but just one carom in the second half — that a wide-open tip in that was missed. Taurean Holtam, the other Rocks starting big man, got just two shots and had just one second-half rebound.
Iowa City West combined for 20 huge points from Nicholas Pepin and Benjamin Vader Leest (each with 10 and each with two 3-pointers).