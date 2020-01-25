Rock Island lets another one get away in Quincy Shootout

"We have to learn to finish layups and make free throws," said Sigel after his team made just three of 10 free throws. "That's a good team and they have guys who know how to win and make plays."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rocks carried a 42-36 lead after three quarters and Malachi Key made it 45-36 early in the fourth. That was Rocky's last basket as it turned the ball over five times in the fourth (after just four in the first three quarters) and made just one of four free throws.

On the other end, the Trojans got the ball to 6-foot-9 Even Brauns (21 points and 10 rebounds), made a couple big 3s and killed the Rocks with three inbound passes for undefended layups.

"We're trying to find someone we can lean on to defend," Sigel said. "We were up nine, missed free throws, had guys in the wrong defense, came out of a timeout and ran the wrong set and another time threw the ball away before we could get into the set.

"They got out and pressured us harder and we didn't cut hard or set screens. If you want to win tight games against good teams, you have to make winning plays. We will keep working and at least we know it is only the (end of January)."