Rock Island holds off Moline in overtime

Following the Nimmers basket, Moline missed a shot. However, Andrew McDuffy missed the front end of a one-and-one for Rock Island. The Maroons (14-8, 4-6) got the ball in the hands of Brock Harding to make something happen but nothing was there. Moline coach Sean Taylor called timeout with 1.6 seconds, and Harding's long 3 was just off to give RI the win.

"We didn't want a timeout because we wanted Brock to make a play," Taylor said. "When we had nothing I felt like we might have a better chance at a shot out of an inbound play with 1.6 seconds left.

"We got the good shot, but it didn't go in. I'm good with having the ball in Brock's hands with 1.6 seconds left. It was just a a great game as every Moline-Rocky game is. It's fun to coach, it's fun for the players and I think it's fun for the fans. That was two teams who competed for four quarters and an overtime."

The Rocks had the best of the game much of the first two and half quarters, leading by as many as 12 points. However, a 14-0 run late in the third quarter had Moline up by two before Nimmers hit a 3 to end the quarter.

Rock Island again built leads of six several times in the final quarter, but each time the Maroons would make a big shot.