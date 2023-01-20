Rock Island explodes past Geneseo 78-50

Rock Island showed no mercy to Geneseo, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 78-50 victory on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Rock Island and Geneseo squared off with February 23, 2022 at Rock Island High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Geneseo faced off against East Moline United Township and Rock Island took on Peoria Notre Dame on January 14 at Rock Island High School. For more, click here.
