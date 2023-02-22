Saddled up and ready to go, Rock Island spurred past Galesburg 63-53 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 22.

The last time Rock Island and Galesburg played in a 59-56 game on Feb. 8, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Rock Island faced off against Sterling . For results, click here. Galesburg took on Geneseo on Feb. 18 at Galesburg High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.