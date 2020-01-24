Rock Island digs its own grave in loss to Quincy

QUINCY — The old adage "you get what you deserve" was right on the spot for the Rock Island boys basketball team on Friday at Quincy.
Rock Island did very little right and even though the Rocks (14-5, 4-3 Western Big 6 Conference) had a chance to win, they found a way to let it get away in a 54-50 overtime loss to the Blue Devils (12-6, 5-2) at Blue Devil Gym.
The list of problems was long and hard for interim coach Damon Colvin to swallow.
"I told them in after the game that we did play hard, but we did not play smart at all," said Colvin, who was standing in for head coach Thom Sigel while he was serving his one-game suspension for an ejection on Monday at Galesburg. "Coach Sigel put a great game plan in and we did not execute.
"If you do that, you wind up playing in a game where it comes down to one or two plays and usually you don't get the breaks on those plays."
Among the list of problems:
• Four charging calls that put starters Jordan Rice and Solomon Gustafson on the bench.
• Poor shot selection because the offense was was not being run correctly. That included 6 of 21 on 3s, but 3 of 16 outside of Rice making three 3s.
• Six of their 18 turnovers in the overtime, including five when the Rocks had the ball in a tie game.
You have free articles remaining.
• Three times Quincy guard Adonte Crider rebounded missed Blue Devil free throws in the overtime, including one on his own missed shot.
"As for our offense, we wanted to get as many post touches as we could because we felt like they could not stop us," Colvin said. "We didn't make one post pass in the first half and shot 25 percent. Give credit to Quincy, (coach) Andy Douglas always has something up his sleeve for us.
"They shut off the high post. But even then we had openings and didn't make the pass or threw it away. The turnovers were us being too aggressive in the overtime. We were satisfied with a tie game to let them sit in the zone and wait for a layup or for the last shot. We got aggressive and gave them the ball.
"On the free throws, we talked about the circle rebound drill, but not let the ball hit the ground. We didn't go get the ball and Quincy wanted it more."
Douglas loved the way Crider kept the ball alive in those key spots. He also knew that the defense he played was the only thing his team could do.
"He wasn't shooting it well, but I have talked to him about doing the other things," Douglas said. "We had four offensive rebounds in the overtime and three by Adonte. He and Lucas (Reis, 20 points) just make plays.
"Defensively, we had to stop them from getting the ball into the high post because they are just too big for us. It takes one of their two guys out of the game if you take that high post out. It takes all five guys defending hard to get that done."
The Rocks spent most of the game climbing a hill against the Devils after a good start by RI.
Finally, a rare post feed to Taurean Holtam (15 points and 12 rebounds) turned into a basket to give RI a 45-43 lead with 39 seconds left. However, another Rocks' mistake saw the defense not get back and Jeremiah Talton got a free run down the lane. He was fouled and made both free throws to tie it.
Then, after the Rocks held the ball for a last shot, another careless turnover ended regulation as Andrew McDuffy blocked Crider's shot at the buzzer.
"That was what I've been talking to our guys about, being tough and not giving up," Douglas said. "We got back quick and got the free throws to tie it."