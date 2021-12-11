Rock Island delivers smashing punch early to dump Dubuque Hempstead 96-72

Rock Island showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Dubuque Hempstead 96-72 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 11.
In recent action on December 3, Rock Island faced off against Geneseo and Dubuque Hempstead took on Clinton on December 4 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. For more, click here.
Rock Island made the first move by forging a 19-16 margin over Dubuque Hempstead after the first quarter.
Rock Island's offense darted to a 42-37 lead over Dubuque Hempstead at halftime.
Rock Island's authority showed as it carried a 66-51 lead into the fourth quarter.
