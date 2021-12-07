 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock Island controls the action and East Moline United Township in affair 83-61
0 Comments

Rock Island controls the action and East Moline United Township in affair 83-61

  • 0

Rock Island rolled past East Moline United Township for a comfortable 83-61 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 7.

The first quarter gave Rock Island a 22-13 lead over East Moline United Township.

The Rocks struck over the Panthers when the fourth quarter began 59-43.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News