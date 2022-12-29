Rock Island claims gritty victory against Bradley-Bourbonnais 52-49

Rock Island could finally catch its breath after a close call against Bradley-Bourbonnais in a 52-49 victory at Bradley-Bourbonnais High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Rock Island opened with a 16-13 advantage over Bradley-Bourbonnais through the first quarter.
The Rocks' shooting jumped in front for a 32-20 lead over the Boilermakers at the half.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Rock Island and Bradley-Bourbonnais locked in a 36-36 stalemate.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rocks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-13 fourth quarter, too.
Recently on December 17, Rock Island squared off with Bettendorf in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
