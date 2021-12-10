Rock Island casts spell on Moline 76-70

Rock Island posted a tight 76-70 win over Moline for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 10.
Moline started on steady ground by forging a 20-14 lead over Rock Island at the end of the first quarter.
Rock Island's shooting darted to a 32-30 lead over Moline at the half.
Rock Island jumped over Moline when the fourth quarter began 53-49.
In recent action on December 3, Moline faced off against Galesburg and Rock Island took on Geneseo on December 3 at Rock Island High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
