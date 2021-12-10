 Skip to main content
Rock Island casts spell on Moline 76-70
Rock Island posted a tight 76-70 win over Moline for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 10.

Moline started on steady ground by forging a 20-14 lead over Rock Island at the end of the first quarter.

Rock Island's shooting darted to a 32-30 lead over Moline at the half.

Rock Island jumped over Moline when the fourth quarter began 53-49.

In recent action on December 3, Moline faced off against Galesburg and Rock Island took on Geneseo on December 3 at Rock Island High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

