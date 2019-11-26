WASHINGTON, Ill. — The Rock Island Rocks hung with an Indiana powerhouse for 22 minutes on Tuesday night, but the final 10 minutes belonged to Culver Military Academy and Trey Galloway as the Eagles prevailed 63-53 in the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions.
Andrew McDuffy’s 3-pointer tied the game at 37 with just under two minutes to go in the third quarter before Galloway put his stamp on the game. The Indiana-bound senior drove in from the wing for a monster one-handed jam, then drew an offensive foul on McDuffy to get the Eagles a final possession of the quarter. On that possession he found Jakubas Skurdenis for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and a 42-37 lead.
Galloway hit a 3 to start the fourth and added 10 more points in the decisive stanza to finished with a game-high 35 for the Eagles (2-0), who lost in the Indiana 3A State Championship game last year after winning the title in 2018.
“He was the best player on the court, and he took over the game. That’s what it came down to tonight,” said Rock Island coach Thom Sigel.
The Rocks (0-1) jumped out to a 5-0 lead before giving up an 8-0 run in the middle of the first quarter. The teams traded baskets throughout the rest of the half and back-to-back 3s from McDuffy and Amarion Nimmers cut the deficit as the Eagles took a 29-27 lead into the locker room.
You have free articles remaining.
“For the first game of the season we did some things well,” said Sigel. “It’s a long week, and I was pretty much going to say the same thing in the locker room post-game regardless because even if we won tonight this can’t be the high point of the season and we have to learn from it.”
Rock Island never led in the third quarter but tied the game on three straight possessions. Solomon Gustafson had a put-back dunk to tie the game at 32, and his bucket a minute later tied the game again before McDuffy’s 3 evened the contest at 37. But after that the Rocks went nearly a full-quarter without a field goal, and Culver’s 10-0 run was too much to overcome.
“We saw some heart out of our guys tonight and that’s a great thing,” Sigel said. “We didn’t execute most of the night, especially in crunch time but we can learn from this and we’ll be fine.”
Rock Island was led in scoring by Jordan Rice who dialed up three buckets from long distance and finished with 13 points while Nimmers finished with 10. Taurean Holtam was next with nine points while Gustafson and McDuffy had eight each. In addition to the 35 from Galloway, Culver got 14 points from Iowa football recruit Deontae Craig.
The Rocks scored 27 of their points from beyond the arc and were 6-of-11 from the charity stripe. Rock Island is back home Friday and Saturday with three games in the Rock Island Thanksgiving Tournament.