Rock Island and Galesburg streaking into showdown

For Galesburg coach Ryan Hart, his biggest worries seem to be everything when the Rocks have the ball.

"We have to defend their perimeter shooters but also not allow them to drive the ball to the basket," Hart said. "We also have to worry about their bigs. We have to keep their size away from the basket for easy baskets. We have been working hard on battling and identifying who the box-out guy is."

The Rocks will be without junior point guard Jordan Rice for the sixth straight game. Junior Colton Sigel returned Saturday night but struggled with his shooting. Coach Sigel hopes that changes.

"We also have to worry about Taurean (Holtam) with his injury Saturday," Sigel said. "He said it hurts, but I think he will play. I'm hoping getting that game under his belt will get Colton more comfortable. Jordan hasn't practiced yet, so we will probably get him back on the court next week."

There is no reason to ask Hart about the win streak, he didn't even know his team's record until someone told him Saturday night.

"I am a pure cliché guy, I play it a day at a time," Hart said. "I have no idea how many we have won in a row. I just know that we lost those two Big 6 road games and have really gotten better since then."

