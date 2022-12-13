Rock Island Alleman rides to cruise-control win over Sherrard 42-22

Rock Island Alleman showed top form to dominate Sherrard during a 42-22 victory at Rock Island Alleman High on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Rock Island Alleman opened with a 12-7 advantage over Sherrard through the first quarter.

The Pioneers opened a narrow 26-14 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Rock Island Alleman struck to a 37-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

