Rock Island Alleman rides to cruise-control win over Sherrard 42-22

Rock Island Alleman showed top form to dominate Sherrard during a 42-22 victory at Rock Island Alleman High on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Rock Island Alleman opened with a 12-7 advantage over Sherrard through the first quarter.
The Pioneers opened a narrow 26-14 gap over the Tigers at halftime.
Rock Island Alleman struck to a 37-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 6, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Quincy and Sherrard took on Morrison on December 6 at Morrison High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
