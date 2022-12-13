 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Rock Island Alleman rides to cruise-control win over Sherrard 42-22

  • 0

Rock Island Alleman showed top form to dominate Sherrard during a 42-22 victory at Rock Island Alleman High on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Rock Island Alleman opened with a 12-7 advantage over Sherrard through the first quarter.

The Pioneers opened a narrow 26-14 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Rock Island Alleman struck to a 37-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 6, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Quincy and Sherrard took on Morrison on December 6 at Morrison High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Late Dorsey free throw lifts Pioneers past Leafs

With just seconds remaining on the clock in a tied game on Friday night at Alleman’s Don Morris Gymnasium, Alleman’s Daniel VanDeHeede found Lincoln Dorsey in the lane. Dorsey was fouled, and went to the line with two foul shots and .7 seconds left in the game.

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco’s Atlas Lions carry the hopes of an entire continent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News