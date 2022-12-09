 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island Alleman nets nifty victory over Geneseo 42-41

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Rock Island Alleman wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 42-41 over Geneseo on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Geneseo and Rock Island Alleman played in a 69-27 game on December 10, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 2, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Sterling and Geneseo took on Rock Island on December 2 at Rock Island High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

