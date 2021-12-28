Rock Falls shrugs off deficit to defeat Annawan 59-30

Rock Falls awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 59-30 win over Annawan in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
The Braves showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-4 advantage over the Rockets as the first quarter ended.
Rock Falls' offense roared to a 30-13 lead over Annawan at the intermission.
Rock Falls' control showed as it carried a 47-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
