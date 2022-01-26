 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ridgewood still thriving despite losing top two scorers
0 Comments
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Ridgewood still thriving despite losing top two scorers

  • Updated
  • 0
Ridgewood Spartans logo

During last winter's limited prep boys' basketball season, the Ridgewood Spartans knew where most of their scoring would come from.

After all-state standout Ganon Greenman and fellow guard Mitchell Brooks graduated, the Spartans have taken more of a committee approach when it comes to their offensive output.

That approach has paid off for Ridgewood, which has weathered the loss of its two top scorers and continued to thrive with a 15-7 record going into the Lincoln Trail Conference tournament.

"I really didn't know what to expect from this team," Ridgewood coach Bryan Brooks said. "Probably the worst thing for this year's seniors is that they otherwise would've gotten more playing time last year, but with COVID and no postseason, we decided to mostly play last year's seniors.

"We weren't sure at first how they would handle playing the bulk of the minutes every night, but I always had confidence in them."

That confidence has been rewarded, especially from the senior guard trio of Lucas Kessinger (16.6 points per game), Josh Maher (14.1 ppg.) and Aaron Gotthardt (13 ppg.).

They have picked up the slack left by the departure of the program's all-time scoring leader in Greenman (27.5 pgg. last season) and Brooks (15.5 ppg.).

"We've got a couple others who are close to averaging in double figures. This is a very unselfish group," said Brooks, who also noted the contributions of three more seniors, guards Keagan Hixson and Hunter Meirhaeghe and forward Matt VanHyfte.

"Keagan's stepped up his game lately and really gives us a spark as far as playing good defense. Hunter is one of the first guys off the bench and also plays extremely good defense, while Matt is getting opportunities to start and has had some nice games for us."

Going into Thursday's LTC Tournament opener against Annawan at ROWVA High School in Oneida, the Spartans already have a pair of tournament championships under their collective belt.

After taking first place at the United Christmas Tournament, Ridgewood headed to the 93rd annual Princeville Holiday Tournament and scored another championship trophy.

Additionally, the Spartans opened the season at Orion's 10 & 32 Tip-Off Classic and went 3-1 at a tournament won by state-ranked Fulton with a 4-0 mark.

"We've been on a pretty good stretch since the United tourney," Brooks said. "The thing about this team is that every day at practice, they seem to get better. It's exciting to see."

Lately, the Spartans have hit a rough patch with three straight LTC losses after a 4-0 start to conference play.

However, Brooks hopes that the start of the league tournament — and the possibility of a rematch with reigning LTC co-champion United, which topped Ridgewood 59-52 last Friday to snap a seven-game winning streak — re-energizes his club.

"I think this will make the team hungrier going into the tournament, and give them some incentive," he said. "We were a little inconsistent in our last couple of wins. Every (tournament) game is going to be a battle, so we've got to show up ready to play; it's not good enough to just show up.

"I really think there is a lot more potential in this team."

LINCOLN TRAIL CONFERENCE BOYS' BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

When and where: Starts Thursday and continues through to Saturday, Feb. 5. Galva High School is the host and nearly all games will be played there, with ROWVA High School in Oneida hosting pool play games Thursday and Friday.

Pool A: Galva, Knoxville, Stark County. Pool B: Princeville, United, Wethersfield. Pool C: Abingdon-Avon, Annawan, Ridgewood. Pool D: Mercer County, ROWVA-Williamsfield, West Central.

Thursday -- at Galva: No. 2 United vs. No. 11 Wethersfield, 6 p.m.; No. 1 Knoxville vs. No. 12 Galva, 7:30 p.m. At Oneida: No. 3 Ridgewood vs. No. 10 Annawan, 6 p.m.; No. 4 Mercer County vs. No. 9 West Central, 7:30 p.m.

Friday -- at Galva: No. 7 Princeville vs. Wethersfield, 6 p.m.; No. 8 Stark County vs. Galva, 7:30 p.m. At Oneida: No. 6 Abingdon-Avon vs. Annawan, 6 p.m.; No. 5 ROWVA-Williamsfield vs. West Central, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday -- at Galva: Knoxville vs. Stark County, 2 p.m.; United vs. Princeville, 3:30 p.m.; Ridgewood vs. Abingdon-Avon, 5 p.m. At Oneida: Mercer County vs. ROWVA-Williamsfield, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1 (all games at Galva): G1: Pool A third place vs. Pool D third place, 5 p.m.; G2: Pool B champion vs. Pool C champion, 6:30 p.m; G3: Pool A champion vs. Pool D champion, 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4 (all games at Galva): G4: Pool B third place vs. Pool C third place, 5 p.m.; G5: Pool B second place vs. Pool C second place, 6:30 p.m.; G6: Pool A second place vs. Pool D second place, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5 (all games at Galva): G7: G1 loser vs. G4 loser, 11 a.m. (11th place); G8: G1 winner vs. G4 winner, 12:30 p.m. (9th place); G9: G5 loser vs. G6 loser, 2 p.m. (7th place); G10: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 3:30 p.m. (5th place); G11: G2 loser vs. G3 loser, 5 p.m. (3rd place); G12: G2 winner vs G3 winner, 6:30 p.m. (1st place).

FYI: With last year's LTC Tournament cancelled due to COVID-19, 2020 tournament winner Princeville comes in as the reigning champion; that was the first conference tournament title for the Princes. ... Since the LTC Tournament began in the 1998-99 school year, Stark County and Wethersfield are tied for the most titles with six apiece; the Rebels won consecutive titles in 2002-03 and 2008-09 in addition to wins in '06 and '11, while the Flying Geese also won back-to-back titles in 2013-14 in addition to placing first in 1999, 2005, '16 and '19. ... In the LTC regular-season standings, first-year member Knoxville sits in first place with a 7-0 mark, with Mercer County, ROWVA-Williamsfield and United all tied for second at 5-2, one game up on Ridgewood and Stark County (both 4-3).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears 2021 safeties countdown

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline boys' balance on display in win over Geneseo
Basketball

Moline boys' balance on display in win over Geneseo

  • Updated

GENESEO — Halfway through the third quarter of Tuesday night’s Western Big 6 game at Geneseo High School between the Maple Leafs and the Moline Maroons, Moline senior Robert Pulliam electrified the crowd with a highlight reel play for the ages.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News