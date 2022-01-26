Ridgewood still thriving despite losing top two scorers

During last winter's limited prep boys' basketball season, the Ridgewood Spartans knew where most of their scoring would come from.
After all-state standout Ganon Greenman and fellow guard Mitchell Brooks graduated, the Spartans have taken more of a committee approach when it comes to their offensive output.
That approach has paid off for Ridgewood, which has weathered the loss of its two top scorers and continued to thrive with a 15-7 record going into the Lincoln Trail Conference tournament.
"I really didn't know what to expect from this team," Ridgewood coach Bryan Brooks said. "Probably the worst thing for this year's seniors is that they otherwise would've gotten more playing time last year, but with COVID and no postseason, we decided to mostly play last year's seniors.
"We weren't sure at first how they would handle playing the bulk of the minutes every night, but I always had confidence in them."
That confidence has been rewarded, especially from the senior guard trio of Lucas Kessinger (16.6 points per game), Josh Maher (14.1 ppg.) and Aaron Gotthardt (13 ppg.).
They have picked up the slack left by the departure of the program's all-time scoring leader in Greenman (27.5 pgg. last season) and Brooks (15.5 ppg.).
"We've got a couple others who are close to averaging in double figures. This is a very unselfish group," said Brooks, who also noted the contributions of three more seniors, guards Keagan Hixson and Hunter Meirhaeghe and forward Matt VanHyfte.
"Keagan's stepped up his game lately and really gives us a spark as far as playing good defense. Hunter is one of the first guys off the bench and also plays extremely good defense, while Matt is getting opportunities to start and has had some nice games for us."
Going into Thursday's LTC Tournament opener against Annawan at ROWVA High School in Oneida, the Spartans already have a pair of tournament championships under their collective belt.
After taking first place at the United Christmas Tournament, Ridgewood headed to the 93rd annual Princeville Holiday Tournament and scored another championship trophy.
Additionally, the Spartans opened the season at Orion's 10 & 32 Tip-Off Classic and went 3-1 at a tournament won by state-ranked Fulton with a 4-0 mark.
"We've been on a pretty good stretch since the United tourney," Brooks said. "The thing about this team is that every day at practice, they seem to get better. It's exciting to see."
Lately, the Spartans have hit a rough patch with three straight LTC losses after a 4-0 start to conference play.
However, Brooks hopes that the start of the league tournament — and the possibility of a rematch with reigning LTC co-champion United, which topped Ridgewood 59-52 last Friday to snap a seven-game winning streak — re-energizes his club.
"I think this will make the team hungrier going into the tournament, and give them some incentive," he said. "We were a little inconsistent in our last couple of wins. Every (tournament) game is going to be a battle, so we've got to show up ready to play; it's not good enough to just show up.
"I really think there is a lot more potential in this team."